Solange Once Again Came Out For Beychella, But The Sisters Were A Little Less Coordinated For Weekend 2

Beyoncé absolutely BODIED Coachella as she headlined both weekends of the festival. Her sister Solange joined her on stage each time, and for Weekend 1, it was definitely a favorite moment for a lot of fans. The sisters performed some cute choreography both nights to Bey’s song “Get Me Bodied,” but during the second performance, one element of the dance didn’t quite go as planned.

According to Vulture, Beyoncé was simply supposed to pick up her sister, move around a little bit, and then gently put her down. Instead, as you can see in the video above, Bey completely dropped Solange, and fell down with her. Whatever happened, the pair laughed a little bit, did some leg kicks, and quickly shook everything off, not missing a beat.

It was absolutely adorable, and in the eyes of fans, the cute little stumble wasn’t even a mistake. Seeing their sister love onstage is amazing no matter what.

