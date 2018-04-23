Colin Kaepernick States That Police Engage In “Lawful Lynching”

Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed in the NFL but continues to make statements and push for activism. The free agent quarterback’s latest appearance took place during the Amnesty International conference in Amsterdam, where he was presented with their Ambassador of Conscience Award for leading the nation in his protests.

After taking a knee during the National Anthem, the former quarterback raised a nation-wide debate over the actions of the police. He also shined the light on billionaire corporations that fail to properly advocate against oppression. The actions taken by Kaepernick have led to many other NFL players taking a knee, including Eric Reid, who was also at the ceremony.

During his acceptance speech, the former 49ers all-star stated, “Racialized oppression and dehumanization is woven into the very fabric of our nation – the effects of which can be seen in the lawful lynching of black and brown people by the police, and the mass incarceration of black and brown lives in the prison industrial complex.“

The fight for justice is nowhere near over. Colin Kaepernick seems determined to continue on even if it means not playing on the field. Stay tuned as we expect more to come from the football player turned activist.

