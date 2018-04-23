Nicki Minaj Obliterates Woman On Instagram Who Said Her Body Was Fake

Nicki Minaj is back on social media doing part of what she likes to do, which is share with fans and onlookers behind the scenes looks at her creative process. During one such Instagram post, a woman made it her mission to come for the Queens superstar and caught a verbal lashing in the end.

Teasing footage from behind the scenes for the “Barbie Tingz” video shoot, Minaj posted a video of her getting makeup applied behind the scenes. The woman who commented wrote in the post, “Isn’t your body fake??? You paid to look like you.”

Minaj fired back with, “U can’t even show ur whole face. Must suck to be so jealous, miserable, insecure & ugly.”

Yikes.

On a positive note, it appears Nicki Minaj’s return to the scene is getting a lot of support from fans who were awaiting her return to form. Check out some of the imagery in question, including the comment courtesy of The Shade Room’s IG page, below.

—

Photo: Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS: