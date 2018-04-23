Russ Caught Heat After Interview Calling Modern Producers Wack Resurfaces

Russ, who we’ve featured here as part of our Certified Fresh rollout in the past, is in hot water after an older interview video clip resurfaced. Sitting with VladTV in an interview that the rapper and producer claims was from 2016 but posted last year, Russ said that current Hip-Hop producers are “wack” and he’s been catching flack for it since it came back up.
“If a producer sends me a pack of 20 beats and they’re all wack and sound the same, I’m just fucked. I just have to pick the best of the worst. It’s not the rapper’s fault,” Russ said in the interview which got everyone’s attention. He added, “The people responsible for making the music are the ones to blame.”
Producers and Twitter fans alike fired back on the social media network, including Metro Boomin’ and Cardo among others. We’ve collected Russ’ tweets and the response to it all below and on the following pages.
—
