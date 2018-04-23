Johns Hopkins Makes History With World’s First Penis Transplant

Johns Hopkins is breaking records, again. According to Fox 45, Johns Hopkins has just performed the world’s first penis, scrotum transplant on a soldier. According to reports, the surgery took 14 hours to perform and took 9 plastic surgeons and 2 urological surgeons. The body parts were transferred from a donor to the wounded Afghanistan veteran. “Skin, muscles and tendons, nerves, bone and blood vessels” were also transplanted from one body to the next.

The wounded soldier is expected to be released this week.

