Former President George H.W. Bush In Intensive Care

Former President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care after being admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning. CNN reports that he was suffering from an infection that led to sepsis, which can be life-threatening.

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant,” said spokesman Jim McGrath.

Saturday, Bush buried his wife Barabara who died last week.

