Russ vs. Producers – Who’s Side are You On?

Russ who is normally known for his outspoken and well-quoted interviews continues his streak with his recent comments about the state of hip-hop. In short Russ claimed that the current state of rap could not be blamed on the rappers, but instead should be blamed on the producers that are not creating new sounds and styles for rappers to use. In return, a number of well-known producers including Metro Boomin, Cardo, London on da Track and many more stating their distaste for the rapper and his statements. So who do you agree with, Russ or the Producers?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: