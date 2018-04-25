Remember When Meek Mill Flipped Off Of Trampoline At Sixers Game?

Immediately after being released from prison on bond, a freshly freed Meek Mill went straight to the 76ers home playoff game with Kevin Hart and the team’s co-owner, Michael Rubin.

Meek Mill is in the building for Game 5. pic.twitter.com/m8oH7j1BwX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 24, 2018

The good vibes made us reminisce back to one of Meek’s many meme-worthy moments: His viral clip off the trampoline in the Sixers’ tunnel.

Look who is free and reportedly coming to the 76ers game tonight.

76ers co-owner Michael Rubin is personally picking him up from prison! pic.twitter.com/2q3sMdldbK — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 24, 2018

Rubin and Hart picked Meek up from prison, and the MC rang the ceremonial opening bell in new gear and a fresh cut.

