Rhett Price Reveals How He Became A Hiphop Violinist, Performs On The Spot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

kysdc Staff | 04.25.18
Hiphop violinist Rhett Price is a force to be reckoned with (see his cover of Drake’s career in the video below).

While in town to perform at Towson University’s Tiger Fest, he dropped by to chat with @SteffSkeemz about his upcoming hiphop projects, how he got started in his unique music journey and also performed on the spot. Press play to watch it all unfold and follow him on social media @RhettyPants for more!

