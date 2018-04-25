Get Ya Mans: This Hilarious Craigslist Car Ad Proves That Honesty Is The Best Policy

Usually when purchasing a car on sites like Craigslist, the more straightforward the description, the better.

One dealer took that to heart and told the whole truth and nothing but the truth while selling his 1999 Toyota Corolla.

The Fine AF 1999 Toyota Corolla, wasn’t going to put this on twitter but the guy took it off of Craig’s list so I felt the need to keep the story alive😂 pic.twitter.com/7Pbrayqn58 — Brendan Tokarski (@btredwing98) April 23, 2018

It usually takes a lot of fluff words and misleading info to sell such an old vehicle. But being brutally honest certainly worked for this Houston vendor.

The rear view camera line kills me pic.twitter.com/1b37FykmZC — Slick Rick (@Adi___Jay) April 24, 2018

The ad might’ve been funny, but folks on social media can attest to the power of Corolla:

FR this car is the best A-B car ever. Year 1990 under 60k miles. $20 for gas lasts forever. Love this car. pic.twitter.com/pDHqTz5EM9 — MikeyWizard (@MikeyWizard_) April 24, 2018

When I ran the CarFax for this car, I got back a single piece of paper that said, “It’s a Corolla. It’s fine.” pic.twitter.com/jQC7Uxw7hn — Shataki (@shataki) April 24, 2018

The truth-mobile was listed for $2,500 before it was surprisingly sold. Lowkey, this ad should be framed by Toyota and put in the Craigslist Hall Of Fame as the GOAT.

Would you buy it?

