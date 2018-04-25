BlackTwitter Drags Kanye West To Coonville For Trump MAGA Loving Trolling

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Kanye West got his Donald Trump co-sign. Meanwhile, and appropriately, Black Twitter is dragging Yeezy all the way to Coonville for what reeks of Uncle Tom’ish desperation.

Is this performance art for the sake of promoting his new album? Or did ‘Ye really manage to find a wi-fi connection while vacationing in the Sunken Place?

No matter the reasoning, Kanye West is catching all the slander.

Peep the best of the best.

An exclusive look at Get Out 2 pic.twitter.com/Sq8qehyjZd — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) April 25, 2018

Me deleting Kanye’s music and making more room for all the new artists who deserve platforms out here. pic.twitter.com/Zsf4fCUBwx — Quinta (@quintabrunson) April 25, 2018

Syrians are dying. VA Secretary nominee is awful. Muslim Ban is being argued in front of SCOTUS. #DREAMERS are hanging on by a legal thread. Macron in town advocating Iran Deal & Paris Accord. US dropped to 45th in world press freedom ranking. I don’t care one bit about Kanye. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 25, 2018

Yes! Trump has time to tweet about Kanye West but still hasn’t said a word about Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. He only likes black people who “bow down” to him, as Omarosa said we should. https://t.co/w3knYR5sDk — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 25, 2018

"With the first pick in the 2018 Racial Draft, the Whites select…Kanye West." pic.twitter.com/ZtqsqTUA8i — T'Manny (@mannyfidel) April 25, 2018

