Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

#BlackTwitter Drags Kanye West To Coonville For Trump MAGA Loving Trolling

'Ye caught a wi-fi connection in the Sunken Place and it all went bad.

Robert Longfellow
Leave a comment

Kanye West got his Donald Trump co-sign. Meanwhile, and appropriately, Black Twitter is dragging Yeezy all the way to Coonville for what reeks of Uncle Tom’ish desperation. 

Is this performance art for the sake of promoting his new album? Or did ‘Ye really manage to find a wi-fi connection while vacationing in the Sunken Place?

No matter the reasoning, Kanye West is catching all the slander.

Peep the best of the best.

CONTINUED

Photo:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now