Meek Mill Sits Down With NBC Nightly News For First Interview Since Release

Meek Mill fans the world over are celebrating the release of the Philadelphia rapper from prison this week, and he’s now making the media rounds. In his first televised interview since being released, the Maybach Music Group star sat with NBC News’ Lester Holt to share details of his whirlwind experience.

The chat opens up with Meek, looking visibly at peace, remarking on the fact he hasn’t had much sleep since being freed and how going back to the “real world” felt like a “culture shock” to him. The interview is a teaser for an upcoming longer chat for a special edition of Dateline to come.

Periods of the brief clip show Meek in various instances, including his pick-up in a helicopter from Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who hosted the hometown hero at the team’s playoff showdown on Tuesday against the Miami Heat. Meek must have been good luck because the team took the series 4-1.

Check out Meek Mill speaking with Lester Holt below.

Photo: Getty

