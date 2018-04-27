Kelis Opens Up About Physical And Mental Abuse From Ex Husband Nas [Watch]

Kelis and Nas were one of hip hop’s hottest couples in the early 2000s and when they broke up many fans were left wondering what happened. In a recent interview Kelis opened up about the dark side of their relationship. According to her Nas drank too much and they would fight frequently. She said after seeing Rihanna badly bruised on tv after her incident with Chris Brown, she looked at the bruises on her own body and questioned if she should come forward as well. Watch the full interview below.

