Washington Selects Da’Ron Payne With Their First Pick Of The 2018 NFL Draft

Washington shored up its defensive line by selecting Alabama defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne with the first pick of the NFL Draft. Payne, a junior is a mammoth athlete in the middle. At 6’3, 311 pounds, he ran a quick 4.95 40 yard dash. Payne stepped up when now-former Alabama Crimson Tide teammate Jonathan Allen was drafted by Washington last year with 3 tackles, one sack, one interception, three pass break-ups.

The Second team All-SEC tackle should contribute to the burgundy and gold day one.

Tune into the NFL Draft this weekend to see who will be next to join Washington Football team.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: