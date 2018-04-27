Music
Watch: SZA Schools Kendrick Lamar On The Power Of The P In New ‘Doves In The Wind’ Video

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

It’s a celebration every time SZA and Kendrick Lamar link up — and this time was no different.

 

The TDE greats got their Kung Fu on in the new video for SZA’s banger “Doves In The Wind” featuring Kung Fu Kenny himself. Back in October, the singer gave us a little glimpse of the dope visuals, now we finally get to see what her super sexy new look was all about.

The concept of the video is so timely, with all that’s happening in the country regarding women’s rights.

Watch SZA show Kendrick how much power the P really holds:

Classic video alert!

