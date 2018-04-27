New Album Alert! Bridget Kelly Will Have Your Ears Now

It’s inevitable that any great talent will get their time to shine, no matter how long it takes.

Bridget Kelly is here to tell you to trust the process.

After various EPs, and singing along with stars such as Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar, Bridget’s debut studio album Reality Bites has finally arrived.

In this full-length, Bridget shows all sides of her self and her voice, from the playful to the emotional. You just might get your soundtrack for the summer if you want variety in your life.

Check out Bridget’s single “Sedated” below if you haven’t already , and be sure to enjoy Reality Bites now streaming on all platforms!

