Here’s The Exact Moment This Guy Was Placed In The Friend Zone [Video]

And At This Exact Moment His Heart Was Broken

J.R. Bang
Sometimes the Friend Zone can be the loneliest place in the world. It’s hard to be in love (or like) with someone who doesn’t love (or like) you back. However, they don’t want to lose your friendship and now you are stuck in the Friend Zone while hoping they change their mind.

Well, this pairing was seen on an episode of “Let’s Make A Deal,” hosted by Comedian Wayne Brady. The man believes he was in a relationship for 6 months. His girl had other ideas and expressed them on live television.

Sucks to be you homie.

The Friend Zone

