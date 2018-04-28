Can’t Even Lie: The Yodeling WalMart Kid’s New Record Is Low Key Fye

In case case you forgot that dreams really do come true, just take a look at the Yodeling Wal Mart kid’s life over the last couple of weeks.

He literally went from aspiring young artist belting out tunes in grocery stores for cash to performing at Coachella and landing record deal.

That yodel kid really got a record deal with Atlantic for disturbing the peace in a Wal Mart — Alicia 💖💜💙 (@nerdjpg) April 27, 2018

11- year old Mason Ramsey loves his new found fame so much that he wrote a song about called “Famous”. And we can’t even lie, the kid may have a hit on his hands.

But some folks are not here for the kids new track; slamming it for not being age appropriate:

"Famous" by Yodel Boy is unfortunately not age appropriate, genre appropriate or just generally good.. They took a great kid that loved country and made something truly awful. https://t.co/s1auGY91KL — Jason Kirkness (@jasonkirkness) April 27, 2018

I can’t get over yodel boys first single being about loving a girl at age 11… the only girl you should love at 11 is your mom… 😳🤔 — Madi Axtell (@axtell_madi) April 27, 2018

While others totally support the young hustler’s grind:

I hate country music. And no one can change that, but Walmart boys new song is actually really good.. I think he's gonna be a big deal in the country music industry — AlexXXTENTACION (@_x3LA__) April 27, 2018

y’all do know that the “yodel kid” was doing shows at the age of 4 that man BEEN deserved a record deal — Jalen (@UglyBoyJalen) April 28, 2018

The moral of the story here is that if it’s meant to be, it’ll be — even if it takes disturbing the peace at your local Wal Mart.

