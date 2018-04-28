Black Girl Joy! Watch These Two Best Friends Meet For The First Time In Person

We are in horrific times. Our president is dismantling America. Black men continue to be attacked by police. Ben Carson is waging war on low-income communities. We are losing more people every day to the sunken place. Any moment of joy is needed. Thankfully, Kylie and Jalyssa are here to brighten our dreary days.

Kylie and Jalyssa, both 8, met through their dads Core Walker and Stalley four years ago via FaceTime. Since then, the two best friends have spoken to each other every day, but never met in person. Kylie lives in Acworth, Georgia ,and Jalyssa lives seven hours away outside of Raleigh in North Carolina. However, their parents arranged for them to meet April 13 and the adorable moment has gone viral.

“It was a total surprise to both of them. Earlier, Kylie fell off her bike and hurt her knee real bad (why she’s limping) so this really cheered her up, one of the best birthday surprises ever!” Kylie’s mother Aiesha Letman wrote on Instagram.

“When I uploaded the video I had no idea the girls were going to go viral but it added to the excitement of the weekend,” Letman told NewsOne. “They had a sleepover and someone even sent them $50 to get toys from Target. It was the perfect weekend. We plan to visit them in North Carolina this summer and keep the tradition going.”

The girls, wearing matching outfits, clearly had a fun weekend.

They took a trip to Starbucks.

They even got their dance on.

The bond of best friends is real. Thankfully, these beautiful girls will always have this moment to reflect upon in the future. Thank you, Kylie and Jalyssa. You inspire us all to remember the importance and beauty of friendship.

