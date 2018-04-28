Obama Foundation To Train Young Civic Innovators In Africa

Former President Barack Obama has been dedicated to shaping the leaders of tomorrow. His foundation recently announced the launch of a new initiative designed to empower young Africans who are rising in the civic engagement sector, the Obama Foundation reported.

We’re excited to announce Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa, a one-year program to train and support 200 emerging leaders from across the continent to drive positive change throughout Africa. https://t.co/DsUrxWxrzb pic.twitter.com/N9lyTT2Qvj — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) April 23, 2018

The initiative —dubbed Obama Foundation Leaders Program: Africa—will provide a full year of leadership development workshops for 200 up-and-coming leaders in Africa who are working in the government and other civil society organizations. The program is slated to launch in Johannesburg in July with a five-day conference full of workshops and training sessions to equip participants with the tools needed to evoke change in Africa. Obama will host a town hall meeting to gain insight on some of the most pressing issues faced in the continent today. After the conference, participants will continue their training through an online platform launched by the foundation where they can tune into webinars led by global leaders and participate in discussion forums.

“The Obama Foundation Leaders Program: Africa represents our largest and most ambitious international program to date,” Bernadette Meehan, Chief International Officer of the Obama Foundation said in a statement. “In bringing together 200 young leaders from across Africa, we hope to begin a conversation about how each of us can create positive change in our communities. In addition, I am honored to continue my work with the Obama Foundation as Chief International Officer as we develop a robust international programming slate that helps the Foundation achieve its mission of inspiring and empowering the next generation of civic leaders.”

Through his foundation, Obama has launched several initiatives in efforts to promote civic engagement amongst a younger generation. The foundation has hosted programs in Chicago, New Zealand, Brazil, Indonesia, India, Singapore, and Germany.

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Coalition Pushes Obama Foundation For Jobs

Obama Foundation Searching For Civic Innovator