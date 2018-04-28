Scholarship Fund Launched In Honor Of Black Graduate Beaten To Death In Greece

Nearly a year after the death of Bakari Henderson—a 22-year-old University of Arizona graduate who was murdered while on vacation in Greece—the National Black MBA Association is honoring his life through the creation of a new scholarship fund, Black Enterprise reported.

The National Black MBA Association has announced the Bakari Henderson Memorial Scholarship Fund, created to honor the 22-year-old University of Arizona graduate and budding entrepreneur who was senselessly killed while vacationing in Greece. https://t.co/QkGrp1QCJ9 — YBGB Institute (@YBGB_Institute) April 26, 2018

The scholarship fund will financially back students who study abroad while pursuing their degrees, the news outlet writes. The first student will be awarded in May 2018 and others will receive the scholarship annually. While Henderson was in school, he was awarded a scholarship by the NBMBAA to participate in the China Europe International Business School program. The association is using the Bakari Henderson Memorial Scholarship Fund as an avenue to honor his legacy and inspire other students of color to explore the world and expand their horizons. All of the recipients will be members of the NBMBAA or the group Leaders of Tomorrow; a mentorship program for Black professionals.

“The educational scholarship fund aims to motivate future leaders to take advantage of every educational opportunity that allows them the exposure of studying abroad,” said the NBMBAA in a statement, according to the news outlet. The association’s website described Henderson as an individual who had a passion for living life to the fullest.

Henderson’s life was tragically cut short after getting into a physical altercation with a group of 10 men on the Greek island of Zakynthos in July 2017. According to CBS News, the altercation reportedly started after Henderson and his friends placed their drinks at a table where two other men were sitting. An argument ensued and a group of men followed Henderson outside of the bar and beat him to death. Earlier this month his loved ones celebrated what would have been his 23rd birthday.

SEE ALSO:

Black Graduate Beaten To Death In Greece Over Selfie With A Waitress, Police Say

Greek Police Probe Beating Death Of Recent African-American Graduate