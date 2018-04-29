Metro Clothes With Swag!!!

Who knew that Metro allows you to rep your stop!!!

Foggy Bottom??? Shaw U??? What’s your stop?? Well if you are feeling like reppin your spot…you can now cop clothes at the Metro “M” Shop! According to the Metro website:

Located in Metro Center near the 12th Street & F Street NW exit, the M Shop makes shopping on the go easy and convenient. From fresh graphic tees to sweet yoga pants, we have you covered. Rainy day? We’ve got umbrellas. Looking for fun gifts? Check out our mugs, coasters, tote bags, and more! Check out all the dope stuff in their catalog!!

https://www.wmata.com/business/upload/Metro_catalog_2018_V13.pdf

Also On 93.9 WKYS: