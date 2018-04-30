Praying Time: WUSA-9 News Anchor Bruce Johnson Announces His Battle With Cancer

DC’s own, WUSA-9 anchor, Bruce Johnson made a breaking announcement on his Facebook Page. He has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Breaking!

I wanted my FB friends to hear this news first from me!

I’m taking leave from Channel 9 to tend to a personal health issue.

I have been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and will soon begin chemotherapy treatment. After tonight’s 6pm newscast and the 7 pm Off Script broadcast I will need to be away for several weeks.

