The DMV
Home > The DMV

Praying Time: WUSA-9 News Anchor Bruce Johnson Announces His Battle With Cancer

WOL News Desk
Leave a comment
DC VA Medical Center 50th Anniversary

Source: DJ Jammer / DJ Jammer

 

DC’s own, WUSA-9 anchor, Bruce Johnson made a breaking announcement on his Facebook Page.  He has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Breaking! 

I wanted my FB friends to hear this news first from me! 

I’m taking leave from Channel 9 to tend to a personal health issue.

I have been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and will soon begin chemotherapy treatment. After tonight’s 6pm newscast and the 7 pm Off Script broadcast I will need to be away for several weeks.

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now