‘The Real’ Snags Best Entertainment Talk Host Daytime Emmy Trophy

The hosts of ‘The Real’ just scored a Daytime Emmy for best entertainment talk host with all four women sharing the prize. The team was in a competitive category, up against ‘The View,’ ‘The Talk,’ ‘Live With Kelly!’ and more.

Hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley burst into excitement when their names were called–clearly not expecting to win. Jeannie threw off her shoes to run up the stairs to join the circle of winners.

You can watch their acceptance speech below:

