T.I. ft. Jacquees “Certified,” G Herbo ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Chance The Rapper “Everything Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 4.30.18

After a lengthy hiatus the King of The South returns to reclaim his throne, but are the people willing to have him lead again?

Today T.I. returns with Jacquees in tow for the visuals to “Certified” in which the ATL OG politics around a mansion that’s occupied by a bevy of thick young women who don’t believe in rocking ¾’s of cloth. They just love showing they stuff off. We ain’t mad.

Speaking of which, the women in G Herbo’s Chance The Rapper assisted clip to “Everything Remix” leave little to the imagination themselves as they bust it open in the hallway of an empty warehouse.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Damien Marly ft. Stephen Marley, Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign, King Louie, and more.

T.I. FT. JACQUEES – “CERTIFIED”

G HERBO FT. LIL UZI VERT & CHANCE THE RAPPER – “EVERYTHING REMIX”

DAMIEN MARLEY FT. STEPHEN MARLEY, WIZ KHALIFA & TY DOLLA $IGN – “MEDICATION REMIX”

KING LOUIE – “MEANWHILE”

FASTLYFE BILLETE & XAVR SOSA – “GO MONEY”

MITCH FT. YG – “I’M A DOG”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “OVERDOSE”

MAXO KREAM – “5200”

Z-MONEY – “STOVE ON”

