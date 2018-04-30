Lil Scrappy & The Bam Are Having A Baby

There’s a baby Bam in the oven.

One of our favorite Love & Hip Hop Atlanta couples are expecting a baby. After a few weeks of speculation, Bambi put rumors to rest when she confirmed to TheShadeRoom that she is 20 weeks pregnant. Rumors first started flying when Waka Flocka congratulated the LHHATL star under a family photo.

Bambi reportedly wanted to keep the early stages of her pregnancy secret because she suffered a miscarriage before.

Check out her small baby bump, below:

Congrats!

