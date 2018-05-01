Sleazy J The MANager: Estelita Drunk Off The Sleazy Juice, Ernest Is Back On Crack & Other Outrageous #LHHATL Moments

This week’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta was a bit mild on the ratchet side, but there was still some ridiculousness to recap. Last night’s episode opens up with new cast member Bk Braso and Sierra on a romantic horse-drawn carriage date.

Very smooth on Bk’s part but things get weird instantly between the two “best friends” when Sierra starts talking about her ex Shooter and he is immediately annoyed.

After he voices his displeasure with Sierra bringing up old work she decides to put him on the back burner and concentrate on the moment. Sierra asks Brasco the million dollar question? What are we? Brasco quickly answers that two “friends” should take things day by day. Little does she know that Brasco has another woman on the side just in case things with him and Sierra don’t pan out. Oh and she happens to be an old acquaintance of Sierra to make this situation even messier.

Just when I thought Sierra found a good man .. #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/KXAgxIa9lS — NoFaceNoTrace24 (@NTrace24) May 1, 2018

#LHHATL Bk has two women in love with him and he complaining about Sierra talking about Shooter?!!!!!!!!!!🤦🏾‍♀️😒😑😤 pic.twitter.com/ohncmgbKSo — Napturally_Breezy (@napturally17) May 1, 2018

I thought BK was quality nigga, he got 2 shorties in love 😂😂😂😂 #LHHATL — Khadijah (@wheresDij) May 1, 2018

Lawd who else BK talking to? He said it’s Sierra old acquaintance so I wanna know 😭. #LHHATL — Petty Labelle 💁🏾‍♀️🤪 (@_ohecravestai) May 1, 2018

We should have known Brasco was up to no good.

