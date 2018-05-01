Radio One Exclusives
Milano Di Rouge Fashion Show with Meek Mill, PNB Rock, Wallo & More!

Staff
Source: @_brandoncaptures_ / Brandon Ballard

Thank you Milano Di Rouge for having Boom 103.9 be apart of your fashion show this past weekend! The only thing we can say is, wow!!!

 

From Meek Mill showing up, to all the amazing models and hosts, it was a great night as the positive energy continues to surge through Philadelphia!

Check out some of what you missed below from local photographer Brandon Ballard.

 

