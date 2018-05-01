Entertainment
Animals Have No Chill: Pelicans Crash A Graduation & A Subway Rat Brings Home The Bacon

It's their world and we're just living in it.

Rat in a New York City Subway Station

Source: Gary Hershorn / Getty

Animals had a chill level of zero this week and they let it be known that they don’t care about human feelings.

Two pelicans made this clear at a Pepperdine University graduation. The long-beaked killas swarmed in on the ceremony giving zero effs about people’s academic accomplishments.

Then, when 5-0 came in, the peli-killas snapped at them like “I dare you to touch my wings.” Peep the gangsta below.

 

Tough.

Swipe through to watch how rats don’t care about human opinions.

