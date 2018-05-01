Is Marvel Better Than DC? This Dance Battle Maybe The Answer

With Infinity War doing numbers at the box office right now, the age old conversion continues: Which Universe is the most lit? Marvel or DC?

Well, some smart Twitter user put together an epic dance video that may put a rest to the comic book beef.

Seeing Black Panther, The Hulk, Spider-Man and more Marvel peeps get down to Lil Uzi Vert ‘s “Do What I Want” will probably have you saying, “DC who?”

this why marvel better than DC Universe pic.twitter.com/yX3xux2J0U — was @LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANE) April 30, 2018

Even though there are a few DC stars in the clip, it’s looking like Marvel characters are lighting it up! What y’all think?

Imagine thinking DC is better than Marvel pic.twitter.com/wIAf2Q8X2i — DreamYoncé 💙💎💙💎💙 (@DreamYonce347) April 30, 2018

Marvel got plans all the way up until 2025? 🤦🏾‍♂️ DC ain’t catching up no time soon — $anzo Sama ☄️ (@sirkendrick__) April 30, 2018

DC > Marvel good night — Roscoe's Wetsuit (@NewTSage) May 1, 2018

Who cares about movie sales, obviously everyone knows marvel makes better movies but if you actually read comics you know that DC is miles ahead lol — Koorosh (@Cyrus_ThaGreat) April 30, 2018

Who you riding with?

The OG?

Or the hot one?

