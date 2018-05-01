Kanye’s Revealing Interview With Charlamagne Tha God Gets Very Mixed Reactions From Fans & Critics

After Kanye West broke the internet with his recent stream of consciousness concerning no. 45, the world’s been waiting for his highly anticipated sit down with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God—hoping and praying for some understanding. In just under 2 hours, Kanye gives us a ton of insight into what he’s been dealing with as a family man, businessman, friend, and influencer. He shares his thoughts on Jay Z, Beyoncé, Barack Obama, Trump, and more in an interview that will surely go down in history. He also talks about his nervous breakdown, or as he would say, “breakthrough.” Watch in full up top, plus very mixed reactions from social media below.

I’m 6 minutes into this Kanye and Charlamagne interview and I feel empathy for this man. He needs someone that he can really talk to. — Shaunie Simone 💯 (@KultraVultra) May 1, 2018

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: