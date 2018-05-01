Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

What Do Yolanda Adams, T.I., & John Legend Have In Common?

Confused? So is Chrissy Teigen...

Global Grind
Leave a comment
'Spongebob Squarepants' Broadway Opening Night - Arrivals & Curtain Call

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Besides the obvious, what do Yolanda Adams, T.I., Steven Tyler, John Legend, and The Flaming Lips have in common? It turns out a bunch of your faves were nominated for a Tony (Best Original Score) thanks to their work on Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical. A rigorous fan by the name of Carol (@bookish_notes) called it to Twitter’s attention this morning:

Like Carol, John’s wife Chrissy Teigen was also confused when she heard the news, which led to a major case of FOMO.

You can cheer on Bikini Bottom at the 2018 Tony Awards on June 10. Spongebob and all his peeps are up against Angels in AmericaThe Band’s VisitFrozen, and Mean Girls. The competition is steep.

Pharrell Celebrates His 41st Birthday With Spongebob Party In NYC

16 photos Launch gallery

Pharrell Celebrates His 41st Birthday With Spongebob Party In NYC

Continue reading Pharrell Celebrates His 41st Birthday With Spongebob Party In NYC

Pharrell Celebrates His 41st Birthday With Spongebob Party In NYC

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now