Twista “Stackin Paper,” OG Dre ft. Boosie Badazz & Yung Bleu “Be Without You” & More | Daily Visuals 5.1.18

Rap’s a young man’s game but Hip-Hop is for people of all ages and the latest OG to continue to show that he’s still got the skills to pay the bills is Twista.

Coming through with a new clip to “Stackin Paper” in which the windy city tongue twister lets a group of seductive young women count his 1’s, Twista shows and proves that he obviously has no trust issues with his down ass chicks. Most cats wouldn’t trust their shorties with their credit cards that have a $500 limit, but not Twista!

While on the subject of down ass chicks, Boosie Baddass and Yung Bleu seem to have a few of those that shower them with some TLC in OG Dre’s visual to “Be Without You.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Blac Youngsta, and more.

TWISTA – “STACKIN PAPER”

OG DRE FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ & YUNG BLEU – “BE WITHOUT YOU”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “FLAWLESS”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “OLD FRIENDS”

24HRS FT. LIL PUMP – “LIE DETECTOR”

