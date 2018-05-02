North Carolina Teen Pulls Off The Cutest Promposal Ever — But Was It All For The Internet?

Everyone loves a good fairytale story, especially when the hero character falls for the damsel in distress.

One North Carolina teen pulled a page out of an old fable and made one student’s wish come true by setting up the cutest prom-posal ever.

My prom date is better than yours💁🏼‍♀️💗😍 pic.twitter.com/yyyp9qrjEV — Rachel Newberry (@RachelNewberry8) April 23, 2018

Too bad most folks think that Rachel Newberry asked her friend, Ben Robinson (who has down syndrome), out just for Internet attention.

Y’all realize the fact that she put this on social media in the first place was for attention nd fake clout right? 😂 cmon son pic.twitter.com/NeVev8ISKy — Justin SkyWalker (@Skywalker2l) April 25, 2018

Folks have been going so hard at Rach that she had to defend herself:

Ben is so incredibly loved in the community that we live in, and the only reason I filmed and posted the promposal was so that the people who know and love him could enjoy!😊 — Rachel Newberry (@RachelNewberry8) April 24, 2018

But if you look at the facts, you’ll probably have a different change of heart. A source close to Rachel revealed, “The reality is these two have been friends since they were four years old. Just to see this moments happen was priceless.”

We just hope the prom pics turned out fyeeee. That’s all.

via GIPHY

Also On 93.9 WKYS: