Here Are Our Predictions For What These 7 Style Stars Will Wear At The Met Gala

The first Monday in May is one of, if not, THE most fashionable moment of the year: The MET Gala! This years’ theme is Heavenly Bodies: Fashion And The Catholic Imagination and is sure to be one of the most controversial ones, yet! Who else could co-chair this event and theme with Vogue EIC Anna Wintour? None other than the fashion icon, Rihanna.

Whether we are going to get oversized crosses or black and white looks inspired by nuns, we can’t wait to see the creativity of celebs. Catholicism and religion has heavily influenced fashion throughout the years’ with designers like Gianni Versace and John Galliano (who at one point designed for House of Versace, after Gianni passed) having religious themes throughout their work. Click the next page to see the stars we are most excited to see and the designers we think they will wear.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: