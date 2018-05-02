Lil Wayne Performs At Pryme Bar In Dallas (Video Clip)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Lil Wayne and the Young Money camp turned the city out for NFL Draft week 2018. A lot went on in the DFW to say the least. Check out the video clip above of Weezy performing the hit “Steady Mobbin” and the photo gallery below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: