Redskins Cheerleader Scandal Update

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Redskins say they are looking into cheerleader calendar photo shoot trip allegations https://t.co/0OihYMK1Xd #fox5dc
— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 3, 2018
Redskins say they are looking into cheerleader calendar photo shoot trip allegations https://t.co/0OihYMK1Xd #fox5dc
— FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 3, 2018
Take a listen to the reporter who broke down the accusations from the cheerleaders.
SIGN UP FOR THE 93.9 WKYS NEWSLETTER