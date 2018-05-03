Rihanna Shot Her Vogue Cover 24 Hours After Being Sick

Rihanna covers Vogue Magazine for their June 2018 issue and candidly discusses turning 30, body image, her new lingerie line, gives a 10-minute makeup tutorial and more.

Rihanna gives us chainmail sexy wearing this diamond fishnet Paco Rabanne dress.

The Bajan beauty talks turning 30, saying, “OK, so now that I’m 30, are there things I’m supposed to do? Should I be worried? Should I be freezing my eggs? What do you do at 30?!” She did talk about taking better care of herself.

Hours before the shoot, the star fell ill and had to reschedule her Vogue shoot for the next day, where she came with an insane amount of energy. The cover and editorial was shot by photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. The cover is a beauty shot, with Rihanna wearing, naturally, her own makeup line: Fenty Beauty. Her hair was done by Yusef.

Wearing an Alberta Ferretti silver dress, Christian Louboutin t-strapped sandals, and Jennifer Fisher jewelry, Rihanna lounges poolside.

She discusses her new lingerie line, Savage, and explains the name, “Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make. Basically making sure everybody knows the ball is in your court.”

Rihanna wears a series of swimsuits in her Vogue editorial. She chose to wear all one pieces for the shoot. Photographed at Casa Salomon, she wears a Chanel swimsuit, Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti earrings, Yeprem hand jewelry, Lynn Ban ring, and Christian Louboutin sandals.

Rihanna talked about her body image, “You’ve just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I’m having a fat day and when I’ve lost weight. I accept all of the bodies.” She adds, “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”

This black and white shot, Rihanna, wears a Michael Kors Collection swimsuit with Alexis Bittar earring and bangles by RJ Graziano.

Rihanna also shoots a super cute ten-minute makeup tutorial for Vogue. (yes, I watched the entire thing).

You can read the entire interview on Vogue.com.

