North Carolina Teen Accepted To 113 Colleges & Awarded Over $4.5M In Scholarship Aid

Jasmine Harrison, a 17-year-old teen from Greensboro, North Carolina is out here shining and making waves on her road to higher education.

Harrison was accepted to 113 schools and awarded over $4.5 million in scholarship aid, according to WFMY 2. 26 of the accepted schools were Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU).

Black excellence is still at an all-time high! 17-year old Jasmine Harrison was accepted into 113 colleges and awarded over $4.5 million in merit-based scholarship money. pic.twitter.com/FwqHpWWIiN — Black Panther Fan Girl (@QuartneyChante) May 2, 2018

She was offered a full ride to three historically Black colleges: Ed Waters College, Mississippi Valley State University and Bennett College.

Harrison accepted a full ride to Bennet College, located in her hometown. She gives all the praise to her family and school administrators who helped her with the applying process.

“On those late nights when I was filling out those applications with my mom and we just felt like we cannot do this, we just ended up singing gospel songs together to get through the night.” Harrison said.

Application fees only racked up to $135 because she took advantage of two application services.

Harrison used the Common Black College Application, a website which allows students to universally submit applications to various HBCU’s. She also told WFMY that the College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) College Application Week, enabled her to apply to a variety of state schools for free.

She plans to major in biology during her time at Bennett, all in hopes of becoming a NICU nurse. We wish you all the luck!!

SOURCE: WFMY 2

DON’T MISS:

Beyoncé Launches The ‘Homecoming Scholars Awards Program’ After Epic Coachella Performance

Charter School Tells Girls Who Bleed Through Pants During Menstruation They Can’t Tie Sweatshirts Around Their Waists