Forever First Lady: A Countdown Of Michelle Obama’s Best Dance Moves

I’m no historian, but it’s safe to say Michelle Obama was the most lit First Lady of all time.

It seems whenever she makes a public appearance, she has to drop it one time for the U.S.

This all makes sense, considering her platform of living healthy and staying active. Just recently she gave a riveting speech to rising college students at Temple University for College Signing Day, and along with calling herself the “Forever First Lady,” she busted out some moves with singer Jussie Smollett.

Werk.

With such magic happening on-stage, I felt inspired to countdown all the times Michelle dusted dance floors for the people.

Swipe through to find out which major moment solidifies Michelle as the Forever First Lady!

