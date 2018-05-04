College Student Successfully Slides Into Michael B. Jordan’s DMs

Women have a new social media hero. A Temple University junior recently flourished when she sent a direct message to her actor crush.

Sylvia Wilson did what thousands have tried but very few have accomplished. She slid into Michael B. Jordan’s DMs. The 21-year old had heard the thespian was filming on the campus and she shot her shot.

She contacted the Creed star on Instagram and offered to buy him a smoothie. “It was hot, and I didn’t think it’d be appropriate to ask to buy him a drink, so I opted for a smoothie” she explained to BuzzFeed.

After some casual conversation he invited her on set to meet in person. While security initially fronted on her, the actor walked over to get her in.

The two flicked it up leaving Wilson ecstatic. “He was so sweet and nice. He was more than happy to take pictures with me and my friends that came with me!”

so I slid in his DM’s, and then this happened ✨ pic.twitter.com/Jfm0Tj4dms — sylvia (@SylaRenee) May 1, 2018

Since posting her win on Twitter Sylvia has become an online sensation with a #PullASylvia hashtag started in her name for all other hopeful DM sliding efforts.

you gave me so much hope lolol. I got one up my sleeve. Ima #pullasylvia. Officially G.O.A.T. — Jill. (@jsheppard__) May 2, 2018

