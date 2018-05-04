Desiigner Drops New ‘L.O.D.’ EP [LISTEN]

Just a few years ago it seemed like Desiigner was superstar bound when he dropped his smash hit “Panda” and signed to Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music label. Unfortunately, rap superstardam wasn’t the case.

Since then the electric rapper has been relatively quiet and though things haven’t exactly worked out the way people thought they would, the Brooklyn rapper isn’t hanging up the mic anytime soon.

Today the “Timmy Turner” rapper drops his latest project, the L.O.D. EP which is 7 cuts deep and continues to give his hardcore fans that live wire rapper that they fell in love with in 2016. The project features production from Ronny J and Sean “The Pen” Garrett, amongst others and was executive produced by Desiigner and Zana Ray, and co-executive produced by Mike Dean.

Check out the album cover and peep the new L.O.D. EP below which is currently available on iTunes, Spotify, and Soundcloud below.

Photo: Getty

