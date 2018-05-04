Weekend Shmood: This Voguer Shows How A Grand Staircase Entrance Should ALWAYS Be Made

If your week was full of hard work, sweat and tears, then you should be busting into your weekend like a Beyoncé Coachella performance.

Good morning. Beyoncé’s entrance at Coachella is life. pic.twitter.com/3X66Y9V45P — legends only (@narryyonce) May 2, 2018

One certified voguer, @starrthelegend, got the picture, when they decided to destroy some stairs while making an entrance.

Is your debut living up to the standard?

Get on it.

