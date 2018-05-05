Photos
These Jaw Dropping Met Gala Looks From 2017 Will Have You Thirsting For This Year’s Show

Global Grind
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

The biggest party in fashion is just around the corner, and if you’re like us, you’re pretty much feigning to see what the star’s are wearing to this year’s Met Gala.

 

Celebs like Lala Anthony and Kim Kardashian are clearly hyped about this year’s Gala, judging by their recent throwback pics on Instagram:

Last year’s Met Glam…Can’t wait for this year!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

#fbf Last years MET BALL 🖤😻

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

 

The theme for the Costume Institute’s spring 2018 exhibition will be “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” — exploring the intersections of fashion with the practices and traditions of Catholicism.

But some of the looks from last year’s show still has us gagging.

Try prepping yourself for this year’s slayage by taking a look back at some of the best looks from 2017. Side note: Rihanna is co-chair of the gala this year, which means it’ll probably turn into a turnt lituation before you know it.

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Major Slay: Every Gorgeous Look From The Red Carpet At The 2017 Met Gala

