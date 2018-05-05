These Jaw Dropping Met Gala Looks From 2017 Will Have You Thirsting For This Year’s Show

The biggest party in fashion is just around the corner, and if you’re like us, you’re pretty much feigning to see what the star’s are wearing to this year’s Met Gala.

the met gala is coming and all these girls will be wearing the same boring gown they wear every year and not following the theme. the met gala is not about looking the prettiest, it's about honoring this year's exhibit. do better sisters pic.twitter.com/40z8kS9ApR — ℘ (@saintlaurih) May 1, 2018

Celebs like Lala Anthony and Kim Kardashian are clearly hyped about this year’s Gala, judging by their recent throwback pics on Instagram:

#fbf Last years MET BALL 🖤😻 A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on May 4, 2018 at 11:47am PDT

The theme for the Costume Institute’s spring 2018 exhibition will be “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” — exploring the intersections of fashion with the practices and traditions of Catholicism.

But some of the looks from last year’s show still has us gagging.

Try prepping yourself for this year’s slayage by taking a look back at some of the best looks from 2017. Side note: Rihanna is co-chair of the gala this year, which means it’ll probably turn into a turnt lituation before you know it.