Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Clowns Drake For Rocking adidas

Drake isn’t having the best week, this after Rihanna pretty much shut down the rapper from shooting his shot again in the most epic fashion. Adding to the pile-on, Drizzy got clowned by Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, for being spotted court side rocking a pair of adidas.

On Thursday, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Toronto Raptors on their home court and the Cavs captain put on a performance for the ages despite the miles on his legs and body. While the first game between the team was full of tension on all sides, this contest had some of the same edge although James silenced everyone.

A fan on Twitter took note of Drake moping on the sideline as the Raptors were playing, a different look from his chatty and aggressive actions during the first contact in which he offered Cavs player Kendrick Perkins the fade.

When Rihanna isn’t your friend anymore and you live in LeBronto pic.twitter.com/6nt8oBptDd — Ala'a Eewshah (@AlEewshah) May 4, 2018

This prompted the younger MJ to snipe from a distance.

And you’re now stuck in Adidas Kicks… FOREVER *Cardi B voice*🤭🙊 https://t.co/X6pW09Kzl6 — Marcus Jordan (@HEIRMJ) May 4, 2018

While speculation that Drake is contemplating a move from Jordan Brand to adidas, nothing has been confirmed officially as noted in Jordan’s tweet.

Btw, nothing confirmed on The Boy… just let me be “PettyMJ” for a second🤷‍♂️ — Marcus Jordan (@HEIRMJ) May 4, 2018

Still, pretty funny stuff.

