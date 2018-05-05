Meet The Pregnant Black Woman Jailed For Defending Herself With An Unloaded Gun

While the NRA is fighting for the right for Americans to bear arms, they have very little to say about this pregnant Black woman who has been imprisoned for defending herself with an unloaded gun.

According to a recent Vox report, Siwatu-Salama Ra, a Detroit-based activist, has been sentenced to two years at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility on assault and felony firearm convictions, despite having a concealed carry permit in the state of Michigan.

It all started last summer when Ra had to defend herself, her mother, and her 2-year-old daughter from a woman, Channell Harvey, who Ra and her attorneys claim tried to hit them with a car.

“[Harvey was] literally going back and forth to this car, putting it in reverse and fixing herself to come at us again, and go after my mother, who was also standing very close to me and wasn’t able to run,” Ra told Vox.

So in self defense, Ra pulled out an unloaded handgun and pointed it towards Harvey, never firing the weapon because it was unloaded. In response, Harvey took pictures of Ra holding her gun, and went to the police station to file a report.

Ra’s attorneys have appealed her sentence, but the judge deciding her fate has denied to postpone her sentence until she gives birth.

In the meantime Ra is seven months pregnant, and according to her attorneys, she’s receiving insufficient medical care, which “includes being shackled to her bed during a vaginal exam — even though her pregnancy is high-risk,” Vox noted.

Watch: Black Lives Matter co-founder @OsopePatrisse addresses the "barbaric" practice of shackling jailed pregnant women and echoes calls to release Detroit activist Siwatu-Salama Ra https://t.co/MM1uhGtJ20 pic.twitter.com/O5DyRZi1b5 — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) April 18, 2018

Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter points out the double standard between how the law treats African-American and white firearm owners.

“Siwatu should be home getting ready to deliver her baby, and being with her family. Instead, she is suffering and isolated being punished for protecting herself, her child and [her] mother. This is a shameful, shameful reality, and it’s clear that we need to challenge a criminal justice system that would try a pregnant black woman for upholding ‘stand your ground’ laws and her Second Amendment rights,” she told Vox.

One of Ra’s attorneys, Victoria Burton-Harris, added that the entire legal process has been against her client from the police automatically labeling Harvey the victim because she went to them first to the detectives not interviewing her client to the lack of diversity among the jury.

“This case was simple — a Black woman, a mother, a daughter, an activist was afraid — and it didn’t matter. Her fear wasn’t significant enough for a jury of her peers to believe it. We’ll never know what more she needed to endure to justify her fear. She stood her ground and is now serving a mandatory two-year prison term. It’s a hard pill to swallow.”

According to Raw Story, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, claims she mentioned the case on NRATV, however, there the organization isn’t creating any outrage on their social media platforms or website about Ra’s gun rights being violated.

