“I Got Corn In My Poop!” Kent Jones Shows Love To The Toilet Bowl Cleaners

iPower 92.1/104.1’s Will recently caught up with Kent Jones to talk music and much more.
The Florida native spoke candidly about a Tina Turner sample that is currently in the works. Why he is a fan of Lil Uzi Vert. He even lent his vocals to a song — get this — about poop!
You’ll have to see it to believe it. Check out the full interview above.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:
Latest…
- Childish Gambino Drops “This Is America” Video On ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]
- Remember The Timeline: When Gucci Mane Went Off On Everybody?
- Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through” With School (And Her Ex)
- Becky, Please: Sports Reporter Claims ESPN Demoted Her Because She’s White
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours