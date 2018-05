Tia Mowry is a mom for the second time!

Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, welcomed their second child together, a baby girl on Saturday but Mowry announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, writing “feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” See the post below:

The couple is already parents to 6-year-old son, Cree.

