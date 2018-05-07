TV
Livestream: Angie Martinez Kicks Off New Tidal Series & Her First Guest Is Meek Mill

Tune in May 8th at 12 p.m. ET.

Give it up to our O.G. Angie Martinez.

The radio icon is teaming up with TIDAL for a new series of interview specials they’re calling One of One. Kicking it off with an interview from Meek Mill, Angie will take these sit-downs as an opportunity to “dig deep, beyond the hard work, talent, and occasional luck, to identify the intangible and unique characteristics that have allowed these individuals to achieve greatness in their respective fields.”

According to a press release, the first special will air on May 8th at 12 p.m. ET and it’s a must-watch, as Meek’s ongoing battle with the American justice system continues to rock the country. “No two stories are the same,” said Angie Martinez. “It is our individual gifts and unique life experiences that lead us to our place in the world and I look forward to finding out what those things are in each of my guests.” Live stream up top or hit TIDAL to watch.

