J. Cole’s KOD Tour Is Coming To The DMV!

J. Cole has announced that he’ll embark on a 34-date tour in support of his chart-topping new album KOD. Produced by Live Nation, the tour makes its way to Capital One Arena in D.C. on Oct. 8, 2018!

Released via Dreamville with distribution through Roc Nation/Interscope Records, KOD arrived on April 20 and debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking J. Cole’s fifth consecutive no. 1 on the chart. Along with scoring the biggest streaming week for an album so far in 2018, KOD has earned the third-biggest streaming week for an album in all of chart history. The tour will be a can’t miss outing for fans of the highly praised and much-discussed album.

Tickets for the KOD tour go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time at DreamVille.com and LiveNation.com.

