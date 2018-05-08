The DMV
Home > The DMV

J. Cole’s KOD Tour Is Coming To The DMV!

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment
J Cole KOD Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

J. Cole has announced that he’ll embark on a 34-date tour in support of his chart-topping new album KODProduced by Live Nation, the tour makes its way to Capital One Arena in D.C. on Oct. 8, 2018!

Released via Dreamville with distribution through Roc Nation/Interscope Records, KOD arrived on April 20 and debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking J. Cole’s fifth consecutive no. 1 on the chart. Along with scoring the biggest streaming week for an album so far in 2018, KOD has earned the third-biggest streaming week for an album in all of chart history. The tour will be a can’t miss outing for fans of the highly praised and much-discussed album.

Tickets for the KOD tour go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time at DreamVille.com and LiveNation.com.

J Cole

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now